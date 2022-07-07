PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) – It would appear you can teach an old offensive lineman new tricks.

“It all kinda started very organically. I retired (from the NFL) and I needed to lose some weight,” former Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus admitted when speaking with FOX31. “I wanted to do yoga and I didn’t want to lift weights anymore. So, I got on a bike.”

Since pivoting from weight training, Polumbus has been logging some serious miles on his road bike. He logs upwards of 40 miles a week. His motivation to cycle comes from a cause that’s close to his heart.

“My mom died from stage 3 ovarian cancer a little over 2 years ago now,” Polumbus said. “And I thought, you know what, let’s find a way to combine a new passion and do some good for the world.”

The Super Bowl 50 Champion is the creator of “Peddle with Polumbus,” a bike ride fundraiser made in his mother Nancy’s honor, that benefits the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance. In just two years, the annual event he started has raised nearly $140,000.

Tyler hopes to blow past that number in 2022.

“This year — our goal — we’re trying to raise more than $200,000 dollars, and I think we’re going to do it,” Polumbus proudly said.

Additionally, there’s good news for novice riders. If you plan to participate, you don’t have to ride every inch of the 45-mile road course to be part of the Polumbus peloton.

“It’s a little bit less than 50 miles, and we’ll have some exit points if you don’t want to go the full way,” Polumbus said.

Cyclists participating in “Pedal with Polumbus” on Aug. 20 should brace for smooth sailing, for they’ll be riding off the wheel of a retired offensive lineman who plans to be leading the charge.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit their website.

Spots to compete in this event are filling up, so move quickly to ensure you’ll be joining Tyler Polumbus in the third annual “Pedal with Polumbus.”