Retired Aurora fire lieutenant dies from cancer associated with 31-year career as firefighter

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue announced that retired Aurora Fire Rescue Lieutenant Bud Hills passed away earlier this week.

Hills died following a cancer battle that was presumptively associated with his career as a firefighter, AFR said.

AFR said Hills retired in 2004 after 31 years of service with Aurora Fire Rescue.

Hills’ death will be honored as a line of duty death, according to AFR.

“We offer our collective condolences during this very difficult time,” said Fire Chief Fernando Gray, Sr. “His contributions were lasting, and his legacy continues on through many members including his son, AFR Deputy Chief Caine Hills.”

AFR said service and memorial information will be released at a later time.