DENVER (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a retired K-9 deputy who died of cancer Friday.

The K-9, Nacho, joined the ACSO Patrol Division in 2017 and was trained for narcotics detection and patrol apprehension.

On June 16, 2018, Nacho and his handler, Deputy Lopez, along with Deputy Bonder of ACSO, seized 113 pounds of methamphetamine, which has a street value of more than $1 million, according to ACSO.

After a successful career, Nacho retired in 2019 due to health issues and found a home with his handler Detective Lopez, where he lived with three human siblings.

ACSO said Nacho was “one of our most dedicated deputies,” and he died Friday after a battle with cancer.

“K-9 Nacho was a loyal companion and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office. He will be deeply missed by our entire agency. Farewell, Good Boy,” ACSO said.