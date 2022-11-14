ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A former Adams County sheriff’s deputy is being sentenced for accessing with intent to view child pornography.

Christopher Haenel, 41, currently lives in Sheridan, Wyoming, where he was sentenced on Nov. 7, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming. However, he retired from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The former sheriff’s deputy had been using the instant messaging app, Kik, to share child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Kik alerted law enforcement to Haenel’s activity. His activity was then investigated by Homeland Security Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, or ICAC.

Haenel has been sentenced to 41 months in prison proceeding five years of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay at least $8,600 in fines.