EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) — A former police officer, who is the named victim in a Jefferson County sex crime case against her former sergeant, claims in a new lawsuit that she was forced to resign as part of a retaliation campaign.

FOX31 is not naming the female officer because the Jefferson County district attorney confirmed she’s the victim in a criminal case against her former superior, police Sgt. Nathan Geerdes.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, names the city of Edgewater, the Edgewater Police Department, and, in their individual capacities: Geerdes, Chief John Mackey, Commander Mark Hamilton, Sgt. John Forsythe, Sgt Brandon Challis and City Manager Dan Maples.

Mackey retired as chief in December 2021, and Hamilton retired as commander in December 2022. Geerdes was forced to resign in March 2021.

Two sergeants — Forsythe and Challis — and the city manager are still employed by Edgewater.

Ex-cop accused of felony sex crimes

Geerdes faces two misdemeanor counts of unlawful sexual contact and two felony counts of unlawful sexual contact using force in a Dec. 12, 2019, incident at an Arvada restaurant. He’s accused of forcibly kissing and fondling a female co-worker in a hallway after she exited the restroom after the officers attended a department holiday party.

Jefferson County prosecutors allege in court documents that Edgewater Police leadership failed to investigate Geerdes the first time they were made aware of his alleged misconduct. When another officer eventually spoke up during his exit interview, Geerdes faced an internal affairs investigation that led to his eventual resignation on Feb. 21, 2021.

But Geerdes didn’t stop working until March 15, 2021. Prosecutors allege before his last day, on or about March 1, 2021, Geerdes called a patrol officer into his office to berate the officer for “ratting him out” and falsifying information during the investigation.

As a result, Geerdes faces one count of retaliation against a witness.

Lawsuit: Hostile workplace after complaint

But even after he left, the lawsuit filed by his alleged victim claims Geerdes enjoyed sympathy from police leadership, and she became a victim of a hostile workplace.

Her lawsuit stated, “After Sgt. Geerdes’ employment ended in March 2021, Chief Mackey met with (female officer) and told her she had ‘ruined a good cop’s career’ and said none of this would have happened if she had kept her mouth shut.”

In addition, the legal complaint filed by the female officer said she complained to a commander, Hamilton, about hostile treatment and changing schedules imposed upon her by other officers. She claims Hamilton didn’t act on her complaints in good faith and instead opened an internal affairs case against her for what her lawsuit suggests was a minor policy violation.

According to the lawsuit, “Male officers routinely engaged in identical and similar conduct … and were not subjected to an Internal Affairs investigation or recommended for termination.”

It would be Maples, the city manager, who told the officer she could be fired or resign. According to her lawsuit, that was a violation of city policy, because Maples was not the police chief and had no authority to let her go.

Edgewater was between police chiefs in April 2022, when the officer said she resigned under pressure from Maples acting as the de-facto police chief.

Police misconduct database at issue

According to her lawsuit, “the discrimination and retaliation she experienced caused her to suffer significant emotional and physical distress, including chronic hair loss, loss of sleep and weight gain and loss.”

The lawsuit points out that Edgewater submitted the female officer’s name to the Colorado public database for peace officers flagged for possible misconduct, yet Edgewater did not submit Geerdes’ name — even though he resigned in lieu of termination.

It should be noted Edgewater wasn’t legally required to report Geerdes in 2021, when he resigned. But Colorado legislators mandated law enforcement agencies to report officers to the public database starting in 2022, when the female officer said she was forced to resign in lieu of termination.

The officer’s lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages and the removal of her name from the state’s peace officer database.

She hasn’t been able to find a job in law enforcement since she left the Edgewater Police Department.

New felony counts against ex-police sergeant

On Monday morning, some 6 hours before the lawsuit was filed, Jefferson County prosecutors announced 10 new felony counts against Geerdes. He’s accused of lying to other law enforcement departments during his job search to get rehired as a police officer.

Jefferson County prosecutors say he denied resigning in lieu of termination on job questionnaires when he applied for positions with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, RTD Transit Police and police departments in Arvada, Dacono and Black Hawk.

An affidavit obtained by FOX31 makes it clear Jefferson County prosecutors believe Mackey, the former Edgewater police chief, and retired Commander Hamilton misled other departments that inquired about Geerdes, leading him to be hired by the Black Hawk Police Department in September 2022.

His tenure would last less than 3 months. He was fired after a grand jury indicted Geerdes in December 2022 in the alleged assault of his former female coworker in Edgewater.