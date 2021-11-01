Retailers roll out early holiday shopping deals

DENVER (KDVR) — With holiday shopping officially in full swing, retailers are scrambling to figure out what sort of inventory they’re going to have for consumers.

With shopping delays impacting the supply chain, experts say there won’t be as much product available, but the sales will still be there.

Target is starting to roll out its early Black Friday deals, advertising some as ‘Holiday Best’. These items are supposed to be the retailer’s ‘best planned price of the season’.

Other stores, like Walmart and Best Buy, are also sharing how they plan to handle sales as they try to spread out demand.

Walmart is bringing back its month-long ‘Black Friday Deals for Days’ this month.

Rather than wait until Thanksgiving, the retailer will host three different events online and in stores.

Best Buy plans to start its Black Friday sales on November 19.

As things currently stand, retailers have yet to announce their lowest Black Friday prices yet.