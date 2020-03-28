Retailers in downtown Evergreen turn to virtual shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) -- A few retailers in downtown Evergreen are turning to virtual shopping in addition to websites, to let people browse merchandise.

"Downtown Evergreen is small businesses," Meghan Warren, program coordinator for Downtown Evergreen said. "They have just adapted to this unstable situation."

Some shops such as Sweet Water Boutiques are Facetiming with customers so they can see products worn and get one-on-one attention. The move comes in the wake of a statewide stay-at-home-order.

“They are gearing it to your needs and it’s a personal shopping experience,” Warren said. "Retail I would say needs a lot [more] support."

