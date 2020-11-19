Results of Aurora’s Elijah McClain investigation on track for presentation

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Results of the City of Aurora’s independent investigation into Elijah McClain’s death are on track to be presented at a city council study session in January, according to City Manager Jim Twombly.

Twombly discussed the developments during Thursday’s Public Safety, Courts, and Civil Service Committee meeting.

Twombly said Jonathan Smith, the consultant who is leading a trio of investigators, recently requested some additional details from the City to help with the investigation, including audio recordings of calls and interviews with personnel from the 911 dispatch center.

Smith also requested information from the police and fire departments in regard to standard operating procedures and policies.

“I heard from Jonathan about a week ago,” said Twombly. “He’s in the process of wrapping up interviews. He had a few more employees that he was trying to track down, having some difficulty getting returned calls, returned emails, but I think that’s getting taken care of, and so, they’re making good progress.”

Twombly said he believed the independent consultants would start writing their reports right after Thanksgiving. “He’s looking at a January presentation, I think,” said Twombly.

Twombly said Smith also requested some names of community “stakeholders.”

“He said he didn’t know if that would add to the actual investigation itself but just in terms of getting a sense of community input and perspective on the incident itself and how it was handled and the aftermath,” said Twombly.

Twombly said he worked with Mayor Pro-Tem Nicole Johnston to provide names of community members who might assist.

Johnston, meanwhile, said she is still working with the Community Police Task Force to develop recommendations for the police department by the end of the year.

She said the group held a recent Saturday meeting that lasted three hours. The next meeting is Tuesday.

Twombly also updated the committee on the ongoing review of the police department that is being conducted by the civil rights and public safety consultant group, 21CP Solutions.

“They’re making good progress. They have a team of about six of seven different experts that are looking at different aspects,” said Twombly, explaining that the group is considering a public engagement piece to their review in the coming months.

The group will also be focusing on and expediting its review of the recruitment and hiring practices by the Aurora Police Department.

Twombly said he will also be forwarding news reports about Elijah McClain to both 21CP Solutions and to Smith, so they are “up to speed with things that are in the news and developing more recently.”