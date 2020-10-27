CDPHE changes Level 3 restrictions for gyms

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) updated the Safer at Home Level 3 restrictions for gyms to 25% capacity, 25 people, whichever is fewer. The previous order allowed up to 10 people.

Mayor Michael B. Hancock tweeted that gyms would stay in the Level 2 restrictions until the CDPHE said otherwise.

The Executive Order regarding gyms in the Level 2 phase states they “may operate at 25% capacity,

not to exceed 50 patrons, whichever is less, per room indoors or per activity or area outdoors.”

As @CDPHE has delayed their decision on how this will affect gyms, @DDPHE will be enforcing current Level 2 limits until the state has made a final determination. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) October 27, 2020

The change made by the CDPHE is an improvement to what Level 3 previously allowed but not as much as Level 2 permitted.

Hancock announced the City of Denver will move into Level 3 effective Wednesday. In the Level 3 phase before CDPHE updated it, gyms were only allowed a maximum of 10 patrons at a time.