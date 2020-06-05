Restrictions continue to loosen, leisure activities and businesses resume in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Restrictions continue to loosen in the city and county of Denver, and businesses and leisure activities continue to resume.

On Friday, Denver Parks and Recreation announced the return of certain activities with new guidance from the state:

All outdoor athletic courts (basketball, tennis, pickleball, futsal) will open this weekend. The use of shared recreational equipment in parks will be allowed, and recreation activity must be conducted in groups of 10 or fewer, participants spaced at least six feet apart, face coverings worn if feasible, and appropriate sanitation and hygiene practices must be observed.

A phased reopening approach that will allow other outdoor programming and activities (summer camps, permitted and organized sports, league play) and the reopening of recreational amenities, such as playgrounds and dog parks is currently being worked on.

When it comes to outdoor dining in Denver, the Temporary Outdoor Expansion Program for restaurants and bars is in effect, with 23 establishments currently approved to expand.

Eligible restaurants and bars can submit a proposal if they are looking to expand into adjacent parking lots, streets and sidewalks.

Additional stretches of roadway will be closed early next week to create more space for people to walk, bike and enjoy the outdoors. This will add about 2.5 miles of roadway being opened for social distancing.

The following are the road closures you can expect:

Curtis Park: 30 th Street from Welton Street to Larimer Street

30 Street from Welton Street to Larimer Street Congress Park: 11 th Avenue from Race Street to Colorado Boulevard (with Josephine and York Streets remaining open to thru-traffic across 11 th Avenue)

11 Avenue from Race Street to Colorado Boulevard (with Josephine and York Streets remaining open to thru-traffic across 11 Avenue) Cole: Franklin Street from 28th Avenue to 37th Avenue

The full list of roads closed to thru-traffic for social distancing can be found in the COVID-19 section of the city’s website.

Denver’s Small Business Emergency Relief Fund program has announced a total of 500 grants that have been made to local businesses:

75 percent of grants went to businesses with less than 500K in annual revenue last year

65 percent of the grants went to either women and/or minority-owned businesses

More than half of grantees are sole proprietors or micro businesses with five or fewer employees

Applications continue to be accepted as the program continues to expand with a mix of local and federal funds.

And finally, Short-term rentals are now allowed in the city and county of Denver.

You can click here for more information on the city’s response to COVID-19.