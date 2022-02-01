Restraining order outlines violent threats against UCLA employee

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A restraining order from California outlines the reasons why a man arrested in Boulder Tuesday was not able to purchase a firearm.

Matthew Christopher Harris was detained after a standoff with police. Boulder police said he sent out an extremely violent manifesto to people at the University of California Los Angeles campus where he once worked.

According to a restraining order obtained by FOX31, the Regents of the University of California asked for a protection order on behalf of one of its employees and another coworker.

The order accused Harris of sending emails in April 2020 to his mother, threatening to murder a UCLA employee. The subject line of the email said “Plans to murder” naming a specific employee. The subject line said he would murder the employee with a semi-automatic rifle for giving him schizophrenia.

The body of the 2020 email also suggested he would be moving to UC Irvine’s campus so he can put bullets in that employee’s skull. His mother reported the message.

Harris has a prolific online presence, with online videos that included rants with racially-charged language, videos featuring someone playing shooting video games or racing games with a male’s voice narrating, and unusual commentary in which Harris was sometimes featured speaking into a microphone or shouting.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said police officers had had previous contact with Harris in October, but no criminal activity was taking place, and Harris was not arrested.