Restrained woman would hug the police chief if the two were to meet

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The woman left upside down while restrained in an Aurora police cruiser last summer said she would be OK with talking to the officer who left her there, and she would like to meet the police chief who fired him.

“I would like to give her a big hug and shake her hand and tell her thank you,” said Shataeah Kelly, referring to Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson. “Having my voice being heard is really a lot to me, and it makes me feel comfort as a person to know that I actually feel like a human being again and not an animal.”

Kelly said she felt Wilson was making an impact at the department.

“I feel like there is a coming that is about to be greater than all of this outworld and it’s going to be a real blessing to everybody in the community, in the United States, and hopefully, around the world,” she said.

Kelly said she would accept former Officer Levi Huffine’s apology if the two were to meet. Huffine said he was sorry for the incident during his termination appeal hearing last week.

“Although I was coming at him very offensive – you know – which is very wrong. I understand why he didn’t want to talk to me – why he was trying to avoid me,” said Kelly, “but at the same time, it’s more of like – you have to know of when somebody is being serious and when they’re not.”

Huffine admitted to ignoring Kelly’s cries for help while she was in a restrained, inverted position for 21 minutes.

Kelly repeatedly screamed to Huffine that she could not breathe and even called him “Master” in an attempt to get his attention. She said that although Huffine didn’t listen to her cries for help while she was in his patrol car, she would like to use her voice now to help unify the community.

“Us, as Black people, we are already going through enough, so we need to stick together, especially in these times that we are having to deal with today and build each other up as a community and build something, and let’s make something out of life,” she said.

Kelly said she is going to school and one day hopes to launch her own clothing line for the LGBTQ community.