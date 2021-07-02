Watch at 11: Groundbreaking on Inspiration Point Park restoration

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Inspiration Point Park will be getting a much-needed facelift in the coming months thanks to the Elevate Denver Bond project.

The park, which is located in Denver’s Regis neighborhood just north of Lakeside Amusement Park, offers 200 miles of views for the Front Range.

The park has been around since the early 1900s, and while there has been work over the year to pave the walkways and update the rock wall along the overlook, it’s still missing many modern amenities.

The project will include restoration of the historic rock wall, installation of a new playground, a new shaded picnic pavilion, and upgrades to the parking and traffic areas.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will host a groundbreaking for the work today at 11 a.m. He’ll be joined by former Sen. Ken Salazar, Parks and Recreation Executive Director Happy Haynes, District 1 Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval and Jerry Guida from the Inspiration Point Neighborhood Association.