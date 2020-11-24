Restaurants struggle with rising cost of business during COVID restrictions

DENVER (KDVR) — As local restaurants grapple with the temporary ban on indoor dining, many are facing increased costs while seeing a decrease in revenue.

“If I go bankrupt, I want an asterisk next to my name,” Jeremy Matzke told FOX31.

Matzke owns both Bar Car and Owl Saloon. When Denver entered Level Red restrictions, he made the tough decision to close both neighborhood spots.

“It’s because every day there’s something new that they want us to do or change,” he said. “We’ve brought in plexiglass along the bar. We’ve started the outdoor seating. And yet the city and state continue to ask for us to spend more and more money.”

In March, during the first wave of restrictions imposed on restaurants, Matzke said he jumped at every opportunity to adapt.

“We’ve had to do extra everything from Ziploc bags to fence lines to add additional seating outside,” he said.

Between the two restaurants, he’s spent thousands on things he’s never needed before like permits, heating and electrical work for outside seating, extra ink for printing to-go menus and specialized cleaning equipment.

“I mean, we had to pay for a QR code for god’s sake and it just keeps going,” Matzke said. “We’ve got expenses coming out of our ears.”

The investments are meant to keep his doors open during COVID restrictions, but Matzke says they aren’t exactly paying off.

“It’s costing us money to make very little money,” he said.

He says he is done trying to retrofit his restaurants every time the COVID dial changes and will instead wait for more concrete answers about how restaurants will operate going forward.

“I cannot continue to just, on a whim, go buy a heater or go buy a six thousand dollar tent that I’m going to use for three or four months,” Matzke said.

Every dollar spent is a gamble. Now, he’s gambling that a temporary closure will pay off in the long run.

“When we’re finally all the way through this, I might just go back and look at how much this really cost me,” Matzke said.