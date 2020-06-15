Restaurant There won’t reopen after four years in LoHi

DENVER — The restaurant at 3254 Navajo St. in LoHi announced its closure in a rather ethereal-sounding post to social media on June 1.

“Our connection to this community remains in the spirit of the friendships we have fostered and the memories that will live forever,” the post read. “We are no longer here, but will soon be there… again. With love and appreciation, so it goes…”

Restaurant ownership didn’t respond to requests for comment Friday.

There is just the latest restaurant to announce it won’t reopen as coronavirus-prompted restrictions on dine-in service ease. The LoHi eatery does not appear to have done takeout or delivery during the pandemic.

Partners Andrew Tyler, Oren Cohen and Enrique Margulis launched There in spring 2016, according to an Eater story that year. It followed a sister There location in Telluride, which launched about five years earlier.

The Telluride location of There is still operating, according to its social media presence.

