DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday night, the restaurant community banded together to support two of their own who were killed on April 24.

Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio “Nacho” Gutierrez Morales were found dead from gunshot wounds at American Elm, the North Denver restaurant where they both worked. A fundraiser took place at Hops and Pie in the Highlands neighborhood, on 39th Avenue and Tennyson Street — just a few blocks away from where the two were killed.

Dozens of neighborhood restaurants donated food and drinks to this fundraiser, with the community stepping up in numbers.

Lucas Duncan isn’t a part of the restaurant community but lives in the neighborhood and said he came to support.

“It makes me feel really good about the community that I live in. I mean just everybody here,” Duncan said.

‘Brokenhearted’ loved ones give thanks to community

Miguel Lopez, Morales’ son-in-law, watched in gratitude as the community backed up his family during this unimaginable time.

“My wife, her two brothers, the three Ignacio kids and there are no words to express how brokenhearted they are right now. He was a very good man. A good father. A great person. Everybody loved him,” Lopez said.

Morales was of course not the only victim. He was killed alongside Vaughn-Dahler. Both were parents and valued members of Denver’s restaurant community.

“To the other family, most deepest condolences for your husband, for your child. I know that it’s hard for you and we are here to support you,” Lopez said “Not only our family. Your wife was a wonderful person too, and we need the whole community and police support. We cannot let this go unpunished.”

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers raised the reward for information in the killings to $5,000.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and is urged to call the tip line at 720-913-7867 (STOP).