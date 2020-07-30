Restaurant and bar owners ask judge to halt Gov. Polis’ early last call order

DENVER (KDVR) – Hundreds of Colorado restaurants belonging to the Tavern League of Colorado began asking a judge to temporarily block Gov. Jared Polis’ 10 p.m. last call order in court Wednesday.

They are also asking to be allowed to serve more customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bottom line message today from restaurant owners is that they are gasping for air and at risk of being forced to shutting down.

A host of restaurants like the Englewood Grand, The X Bar and the Ice House were among those making their case before a judge Wednesday.

The owner of the Ice House gave emotional testimony saying the state’s temporary last call and capacity restrictions have made both his business and workers vulnerable

“I have people who have worked for me for decades and I’ve had to lay them all off at one time. Now I may have to let some of those people I brought back go (again). It just kills me,” Mark Berzins said.

The Tavern League of Colorado is asking a judge to allow restaurant bars to serve more people and halt the order to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m.

“Those are critical hours that we make revenue. It is sustaining revenue that will allow us to survive not just in the coming months but through the fall and winter,” Berzins said.

The Tavern League, which is made up of hundreds of owners, said there is no data to prove COVID-19 has been spread by people drinking after 10 p.m. or by larger groups eating at their restaurants.

“It’s driving us crazy. We’ve received no data from the governor or CDPHE as to why (they believe) restaurants and bars are responsible for outbreaks,” Chris Fuselier, who owns the Blake Street Tavern, said.

Gov. Jared Polis implemented the 10 p.m. last call, saying inebriated people would not maintain social distancing at bars and would therefore spread COVID-19.

The state’s chief epidemiologists testified saying if we decrease social distancing too soon, Colorado could see a rapid increase in the number of cases.

The hearing is scheduled to continue Thursday.

It’s unclear when the judge will make a decision.

A spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis’ office sent the following statement Wednesday evening:

“The Governor is just as upset as bar owners about this. He wants bars and (nightclubs) to be able to open safely at all hours of day and night as soon as possible. The only way for they to happen is to control the spread of the virus to a point where more normal activities can safely resume. The more that we wear masks, avoid gatherings, and stay six feet from others the sooner this nightmare will be over and we can all go out and celebrate.”