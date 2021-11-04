‘Restart the Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade’; committee seeks donations following back-to-back cancellations

DENVER (KDVR) –The St. Patrick’s Day parade Committee created a gofundme earlier this week seeking donations for the 2022 parade.

The 2020 and 2021 Denver St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Each year the Parade Committee raises funds to pay the ever-increasing costs to ensure the St. Patrick’s Day Parade comes together for the enjoyment of all. Sadly, due to the restrictions placed on all of us during COVID the Parade had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 which has adversely affected our financial reserves due to not being able to raise the funds during these periods of cancellation,” shared Richard Caldwell, fundraiser organizer.

According to the committee, the parade averages over 350,000 spectators each year, making it the largest and most popular single day event held in the city.

The parade is scheduled for March 12, 2022.

If you would like to donate to help restart the parade for 2022, here’s the link. So far, the gofundme has raised a little more than $2,000.