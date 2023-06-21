AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Sometimes it’s the little things we do that make a big difference in a person‘s life — a smile, a kind word, a little friendly conversation. That would be Aurora Police Officer Jim Seneca’s wheelhouse.

Seneca is the senior resource officer at the Aurora Center for Active Adults.

“Number priority is keeping our seniors safe. That’s number 1. Number two, scams and fraud is off the charts, so I do a presentation on scams and fraud for our community,” Seneca said.

Number three is just being a friend.

Aurora Police Officer Jim Seneca on the job (KDVR)

Seneca has been pounding the pavement as an Aurora patrol officer 28 years. The last nine years, he has worked full-time at the senior resource center, “Becoming friends with them,” he said.

“You cry with them, laugh with them. You hear stories. You gain wisdom from the experience. Why would I not embrace that?“ Seneca said.

That is why Barbara Becker thinks Officer Seneca deserves a little recognition. She is a volunteer at the center and has submitted his name for recognition as FOX31 and Channel 2 Support the Shield Officer of the Month.

“Officer Seneca is great. He’s always available for me and always gives me information, good or bad, on what I can do. He is just great,” Becker said.

Seneca said he’s “very humbled and very grateful for this recognition.”

“That means a lot to me, and I mean that,” Seneca said.