Resistol Rookie Bull Rider of the Year from Rifle

DENVER (KDVR) — A 20-year-old bull rider from Rifle is celebrating after the PRCA National Finals Rodeo in Texas.

Colten Fritzlan was named the 2020 Resistol Rookie Bull Rider of the Year and the NFR average winner for bull riding.

Fritzlan talked with our stations earlier in the week.

“The adrenaline, and the feeling that you get from this sport is second to none,” Fritzlan said.

He started riding young, and has had quite the journey filled with bull riding injuries. “Broke my arm, fractured my elbow, broke my left leg, two dislocated ankles, one broken ankle, broken jaw,” he said.

Fritzlan has now developed quite the relationship with the surgeon who keeps putting him back together.

Dr. Jason Stoneback is the Chief of Orthopedic Trauma and Surgery and Director of the Limb Restoration Program at UCHealth.

“Colorado is really proud of him,” Stoneback said.

When asked how many times he’s operated on Fritzlan, neither the doctor or the bull rider could answer.

“I couldn’t tell you, too many,” laughed Fritzlan.

What makes this relationship extra special is that Dr. Stoneback was also a bull rider before he was a doctor.

“With this career, it’s good to have somebody like that,” Fritzlan said.

Dr. Stoneback knows what it takes to compete at that level, and he knows the season. He is also part of the Justin Sports medical team that works with rodeo athletes.

Dr. Stoneback has worked with Fritzlan for years, and is very proud of the young cowboy’s big finish at the NFR.