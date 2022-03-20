EMPIRE, Colo. (KDVR) — Empire’s water treatment system is not producing enough water to meet demands, and residents and businesses across the town are living without water or dealing with low pressure.

According to the Empire Police Department, the town’s water source comes from Madd Creek, and currently, the water flow is too low. On top of that, an unlocated leak in town is fueling the short supply of water.

Empire is working to increase the water intake at Madd Creek and supplement that water into the UV Water Filtration plant. The town is expected to receive a delivery of new filtration tanks on Monday.

The filtration tanks will work to filter what was previously a shuttered well that exceeded the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s heavy metal levels.

Residents can fill containers from a water tanker located at Theobold Park at 52 East Park Ave. Additional bottles of drinking water and gallon jugs are available in limited quantities.

The tanker is available during business hours Monday and every day after as needed.

Empire PD said emergency services with Clear Creek County are assisting the town by providing 5-gallon buckets. In regards to fire protection, Clear Creek Country Fire Authority has moved a 2,000-gallon tanker to the Empire Fire Station.

Empire has worked to improve its water system over the past few years to combat the changing variables in water demand, drought and water flow. A new well is scheduled to operate later in the year.