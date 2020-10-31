Residents visit homes for first time since East Troublesome Fire evacuations

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After being evacuated for 10 days, a number of Grand County residents got a chance to see their homes for the first time.

Saturday, a number of residents started their day waiting in line to get a special credential granting them temporary access to their neighborhoods from 1 – 3 p.m.

“You meet a lot of nice people in the line and you get to share stories and everybody’s coming together and hoping for the best for everyone else,” Rick Walker said.

After a little over an hour, the Walker family got a credential to spend two hours at their home.

“It was a quick two hours, I don’t mean to be emotional but things are hard,” evacuated resident Bill Bassett said.

Bill and Charlotte Bassett met with FOX31 seconds after finishing their two hour home visit. Both of their neighbors’ homes burned completely to the ground.

“We saw the fire line, those guys must have fought hard because you can see the burnt grass right at the base of our house,” Bill said, adding “We’re very grateful. It’s a miracle, we thank God, it’s a tough day.”

Bill shared footage capturing eight windows blown out from the pressure of the fire, charred sidings around their home and a container on their property completely destroyed in the fire.

“It was full of all of our 35 years of possessions, that’s all gone, all burned, I couldn’t believe it was burned, burned completely,” he said.

Larry Ivy in Grand Lake made it back to his home too. His wife just had knee surgery last week and they’ve been stuck in a small RV during this evacuation.

“You can’t believe how amazing it is to be back,” Ivy said.

There will be another visitation period for residents who didn’t get the chance to go see their homes Saturday. That will take place from 1 – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.