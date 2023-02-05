ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Over 80 people were displaced after a fire off Parker Road at Club Valencia condos last week and are still not allowed back in their homes.

Two people out of 86 total are hospitalized and many others are left without a place to call home.

Residents Jon Wilkerson and Donna Reis recalled that early morning when they woke up to the flames.

“We couldn’t breathe. I mean within 60 seconds the building was completely filled with smoke. Took off down the hallway,” Wilkerson said.

They have lived here for 30 years but are now subject to staying in a friend’s basement.

“Its starting to sink in you know we keep thinking of things that we had and they’re all gone,” Reis said.

These flames were all too familiar to residents. Back in November another part of the complex was damaged by a fire.

Donna and Jon only had minor smoke damage from that. But this time they know the damages will be worse.

“Last time, after we were evacuated, we were eventually let back in later in the day and that hasn’t happened this time and its not looking very good for us getting back in,” Reis said.

Donna has limited homeowners insurance but is concerned about the coverage.

Jon says their love is getting them through.

“I would recommend anyone who was in a fire — lose all of your possession— to do it with this woman here because I was telling friends at the time if I lost everything in the world except for her I would still be the happiest man on earth and I know that for sure because I did and I am,” Jon said.

There is a GoFundMe set up for Donna and Jon, you can find that link here. There is also another fundraiser for another victim Payten Felsen here.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Residents received no timeline for when they will be let back in.