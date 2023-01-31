STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Yampa Valley Airport, just south of Steamboat Springs, recorded a wind chill of minus 44 degrees Tuesday morning. Craig, just to the west of Steamboat, hit 31 degrees below zero.

Viewer Leigh Rushton shared a video of her tossing a pan of boiling water into the air. The water immediately freezes.

“Woke up this morning and checked the weather and we were amazed,” Rushton said. “Decided to boil some water in the hot pot and take it outside and show exactly how cold it actually is here in Yampa.”

Rushton told us her pipes froze Tuesday morning and her family is using the fireplace to stay warm, but other than that it’s business as usual in Yampa.

“Checked on the chickens and started our day as usual going to school, taking the kids to school that kind of stuff,” she said.

People aren’t the only ones dealing with the frigid temps. In Steamboat Springs, viewer David Dietrich shared photos of snow-covered moose.

“This morning yeah it tipped down to like minus 27 on my car when I went to take the dog for a walk,” Dietrich said.

The cold temperatures come after days of snow. According to its live YouTube web camera, Steamboat Ski Resort showed it received nearly two feet of snow over the weekend.