Residents in Cameron Peak Fire area still dealing with downed lines, no service

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Some people who live in the upper Poudre Canyon in the area of the Cameron Peak Fire don’t know when downed lines and their phone service will be back up.

Brett Ridges said he hasn’t had phone service since Sept. 7. He said he has called CenturyLink about the problem and they give him a date when service will be restored. But multiple dates have come and gone, and still he doesn’t have a dial tone.

“It’s getting dangerous,” Ridges said.”My wife is older than I am and she has physical mobility issues, too, and when I travel like this, I don’t leave her up at the house. I can’t. I take her to my daughter and son-in-law’s house.”

CenturyLink told Ridges that service should be restored on Monday.

We reached out to the company, but have not heard back.