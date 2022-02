LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents were evacuated from Brookdale Meridian senior living early Friday morning for a fire at the facility.

The fire started on the third floor at around 4:27 a.m. at 1805 S. Balsam St., West Metro Fire said.

One person was rescued and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, West Metro Fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.