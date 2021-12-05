Residents evacuated quickly due to Miner’s Candle Fire

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Bill Miner, his wife and their dog evacuated their home because of the Miner’s Candle Fire burning near Idaho Springs on Sunday.

“EMS people knocked on our door and said we had a half-hour to get out and then he came back about five minutes later and said we had 15 minutes to get out,” Miner said.

They were part of the 20 to 25 households ordered to evacuate on Sunday.

“So we just packed up the dog and the cell phones and the iPads and a little dog food and headed for lower ground,” Miner said.

Evacuees were sent to an evacuation center at the old middle school in Idaho Springs.

“Probably miss the Broncos game,” Miner said.

Like others who had to leave their homes, Miner and his wife are trying to keep their spirits up.

“Yeah, we don’t really know what’s going to happen, we’re relying on the people here at the center to kind of keep us informed,” Miner said.

Miner said they thought about staying with his son in Denver. But decided against it.

“No, we’ll probably end up getting a hotel someplace close,” Miner said. “There isn’t really much to do about anything except hang in there until word comes that we can get back into our house.”