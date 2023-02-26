LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents were displaced after a fire caused severe damage to an apartment complex Sunday night.

A Longmont public information officer told FOX31 that the call came in at 5:19 p.m. about a fire at 1229 Francis Street. Eight units and carports were affected but no injuries were reported Sunday night.

The information officer said it was a Longmont Crime Free Multi-Housing property. According to the site, these properties are “designed to help owners and managers of rental properties to keep drugs and other illegal activity off of their properties.”

The number of residents displaced had not been determined but FOX31’s Shaul Turner is at the scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story and new information will be updated in this post and on FOX31 news at 9 p.m.

High wind warning along Front Range

West Metro Fire Lt. Scott Martin warned of high fire risk due to high winds along the Front Range on Sunday.

“As we saw with the Marshall Fire, even though it was December and now we’re into February we can have dried out grass we can wind that can carry fire and embers,” Martin told Turner.

One major recommendation from West Metro Fire is to not have firewood piles up against your house. Martin said the department recommends trying to keep them at least 30 feet away from the house.