Residents anxiously await Downtown Superior reopening

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Those who live in and near Downtown Superior waited anxiously to return to their homes on Monday, four days after a devastating wildfire. The sheriff expressed optimism earlier in the day that they would be allowed to return.

As of 8:30 p.m. Monday night, Downtown Superior remains closed and the streets are blocked by the national guard.

Day by day, more natural gas lines and electricity are restored as people are allowed to go back home throughout various parts of Boulder County. Throughout the fire zone, Downtown Superior continues to receive attention. The hard-hit area has a mix of destruction and structures that are still standing.

“I left with the clothes on my back. I barely got out,” said Superior resident Scott Sutton.

Sutton, his daughter and their pup Jazz were able to escape.

“We swooped [Jazz] up and got her out as quickly as possible,” Sutton said.

The Sutton family, like dozens of others, haven’t been able to sleep at their home located just across the street from the downtown core.

“Cars are starting to come in, and we’re all anticipating getting back into the neighborhood,” Sutton said late Monday afternoon.

From the higher ground near downtown, FOX31 found others anxiously waiting at a park to return home. Some have been able to check properties on foot to see the progress. Gas and electricity services are back on for a growing number of people.