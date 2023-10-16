DENVER (KDVR) — A man was stabbed to death during an alleged robbery in Broomfield on Wednesday, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

Officers were called to the home, located in the 3900 block of Cambridge Avenue in the Brandywine neighborhood, around 3 p.m.

They found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Trenten Hansen, dead inside the home. Hansen was the suspect in a daytime robbery, according to police.

Two residents were inside the home during the robbery. Police said one of them fatally stabbed Hansen. One of the residents also sustained minor injuries.

According to police, detectives were working to determine how Hansen got to the area and why he entered that specific home.