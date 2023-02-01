ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 10 others were evaluated after an apartment fire Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 1306 S. Parker Rd. around 5:27 a.m. SMFR said deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office rescued one resident.

Residents were evacuated from the building, and 10 people were evaluated by paramedics.

SMFR said the fire was contained around 6:20 a.m.

People in the area will see a lot of emergency vehicles on South Parker Road between East Florida Avenue and East Mississippi Avenue.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the SMFR Fire Marshals Office.

FOX31’s Carly Moore was at the scene of the fire and was told the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second and third floor units.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.