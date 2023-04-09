DENVER (KDVR) — Complaints keep piling up at metro area apartment buildings as security continues to be a top concern.

FOX31 found crime rates in the early months of 2023 are the same as in 2022. During that year, Denver saw more than 5-thousand incidents of aggravated assault, robbery and murder according to the Denver Police Department.

Keeping apartment buildings secure is important, but can be difficult in some cases.

Phyllis Vigil told FOX31 she loves to put up holiday decorations in her apartment building but refrained from the hobby this Easter Sunday.

“They constantly steal things off the wall,” Vigil said.

The retired resident told the Problem Solvers that strangers are getting into her building and sleeping in a small library and stairwells.

“It was dark and I happened to look up and I saw him, and he scared me to death,” Vigil said.

When FOX31 arrived, the library smelled of human excrement and a nearby couch had been used as a bed.

Vigil showed FOX31 window screens that were torn off so books could be hurled down several floors to the sidewalk below.

“I don’t know how they’re getting in,” Vigil said.

The Problem Solvers took a look at the building’s front entrance, which was not completely secure, although residents are issued electronic keys.

Other neighbors declined to appear on camera but told FOX31 they are frightened and want to see added security measures put in place to ensure their safety.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the building management about the residents’ concerns.

DPD told FOX31 it is important to be aware of who is coming into your building or on the property and report illegal behavior and security risks.

Do not give strangers access to your building, prop open exterior doors and keep your apartment door locked.