Reservation system possibly coming to Horsetooth Reservoir

FORT COLLINS (KDVR) — There’s a growing trend with outdoor recreation in Colorado: many places are moving to a reservation system and Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins could be next.

Annually, there are one million visitors making it Colorado’s third busiest reservoir.

And after seeing a 30% increase in visitors last year, Larimer County Officials are trying to find ways to manage the bigger crowds.

Thursday night there was a community meeting hosted by Larimer officials for community input as they expect to see this higher use of the reservoir to continue.

There are many things that come along with that, including parking, safety and traffic along the nearby county roads, and safety out on the water.

Last year there were 200 water rescues. If you missed the community forum Thursday night, you can still give your input through a survey and idea board which go through September.