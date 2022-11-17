LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the Colorado Public Interest Research Group is releasing its report on the most dangerous recalled toys of the year. The scariest part, these toys may still be available to purchase.

According to CoPIRG, the 37th edition of the Trouble in Toyland report has looked at trends to determine the potential dangers facing children during the holiday months. Since the mid-80s, the report focuses on dangerous recalled toys that can still be purchased.

About 200,000 people go to an emergency room each year because of toy-related injuries or illnesses, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

During October, CoPIRG was able to purchase more than 30 recalled toys from online sellers like Facebook Marketplace and eBay.

The following 16 toys have been recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission since Jan. 1, 2022, but could still be sold online:

Thursday, CoPIRG displayed the recalled toys and gave consumer tips for parents on how to avoid common dangers such as choking hazards, ingesting batteries and magnets, hidden toxins and privacy concerns with toys.

CoPIRG reminds parents that during gift-giving times it is important to thoroughly inspect every new toy the child receives. CoPIRG also reminds parents that just because a toy is for sale doesn’t mean it is safe.

