DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were rescued from a fire Monday evening on South Federal Boulevard, according to the fire department.

In a tweet at 6:23 p.m., the Denver Fire Department said the second-alarm fire was at 750 S. Federal Blvd. “There are reports of individuals being rescued,” the department tweeted.

By 6:43 p.m., the department said the fire was under control and two people were being evaluated by paramedics, with their status unknown.