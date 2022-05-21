PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said two campers were rescued from Conundrum Creek trail on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said one of the campers reported they were suffering from frostbite and unable to move around 12:40 p.m.

The campers, both in their 20s, also had several items of gear break and were unable to make food, the sheriff’s office said.

Mountain Rescue Aspen sent a ground team to the area to rescue the campers around 2:30 p.m.

The rescue team found the campers around 5 p.m. They were able to walk back with assistance from the rescue team.

The sheriff’s office said 17 MRA members and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office contributed to the safe and successful completion of the mission by 11:30 p.m.