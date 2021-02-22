Rescued Texas pets now in Colorado looking for new homes

DENVER (KDVR) — Over the weekend, dozens of rescued dogs and cats from Texas made their way to the metro area.

Rescued Pets Movement brought up the animals in eight vans from Houston. The animals were rescued from shelters in frigid Texas.

The pets were distributed to a number of animal rescue groups in Colorado, including Demi’s Animal Rescue.

“There’s a better chance of finding a successful forever home (in Colorado),” says Jessica Roeger, with Demi’s Animal Rescue.

Tulip the cat, is now in Demi’s care. “She’s adorable,” adds Roeger. “She is a little black-and-white, tuxedo cat. She was right up in front of the case. She seemed sweet, as can be, and super friendly!”

The giving didn’t stop there. The rescue groups collected 1,200 gallons of water for “Rescued Pets Movement” to take back to Houston. If you would like to help or adopt, go to Demi’s Animal Rescue site.