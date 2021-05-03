Rescued bear cub has good chance of survival

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An abandoned bear cub found on Ute Pass after Monday’s storm is being cared for at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on Twitter.

WATCH as @COParksWildlife Officer Cassidy English talks about her #rescue of a black bear cub this morning. After assessing the young female cub, warming it and giving it fluids and food, she took it to CPW's Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center near Del Norte. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/JmaqwbIfhT — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 3, 2021

The homeowner did the right thing and contacted CPW after finding the cub on Ute Pass.

“If you ever find abandoned wildlife just leave it alone and give us a call and then we will come out and assess the situation and see if it’s truly abandoned or not, just like this little cub,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Cassidy English. “She was definitely abandoned. But other wildlife, like fawns, mom will leave them alone for an extended amount of time.”



Bear cub recovering at Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (Credit:CPW)

English warmed up the young female cub, weighing about 10 to 15 pounds, with a blanket and heater, then gave her fluids and food.

The cub is lively and responsive at the rehabilitation center, with a good chance of survival.

Today's @COParksWildlife #wildlife #rescue is a bear cub abandoned during last night's storm on Ute Pass above #ManitouSprings. The cub was found by a homeowner who smartly called our #ColoardoSprings office. Officer Cassidy English responded & found the cub near death. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/QCSvHDG9Cc — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 3, 2021