Rescued bear cub has good chance of survival

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An abandoned bear cub found on Ute Pass after Monday’s storm is being cared for at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on Twitter.
The homeowner did the right thing and contacted CPW after finding the cub on Ute Pass.
“If you ever find abandoned wildlife just leave it alone and give us a call and then we will come out and assess the situation and see if it’s truly abandoned or not, just like this little cub,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Cassidy English. “She was definitely abandoned. But other wildlife, like fawns, mom will leave them alone for an extended amount of time.”
English warmed up the young female cub, weighing about 10 to 15 pounds, with a blanket and heater, then gave her fluids and food.
The cub is lively and responsive at the rehabilitation center, with a good chance of survival.