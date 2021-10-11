Rescue underway in Mesa County after possible plane crash

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says rescue efforts are underway after a possible plane crash Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the flight originated in Delta County from Blake Field and was headed toward Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Denver Aircraft Traffic Control reported it lost communication and radar contact with a Beech baron twin-engine aircraft in the area of Castle Peak Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said a helicopter was used to search for the plane. A short time later, the plane was spotted on the ground near Jerry Creek Reservoir, which is in a remote area.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.