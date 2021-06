JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon was closed in both directions Saturday morning as crews worked to rescue two injured climbers on the east side of Tunnel 2.

SkyFOX was over the rescue effort as it happened.

The second victim in Clear Creek Canyon has been removed from the mountain and is now being transported by Stadium Medical to a trauma center for treatment. Fire personnel are beginning to demobilize the technical rescue equipment. pic.twitter.com/vol27q2SvC — Golden Fire (@GoldenCOFire) June 5, 2021

One patient away, one more still to be recovered. pic.twitter.com/1hoJx6BnYJ — CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) June 5, 2021

Hwy. 6 is closed thru Clear Creek Canyon while the Golden Fire Dept. rescues a badly injured climber. Please use alternate routes. We’ll notify you here when the road is reopened. pic.twitter.com/szz1pZj7Qg — CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) June 5, 2021

Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon is closed in both directions. Golden Fire with assistance from West Metro are on scene performing a technical rescue of two injured patients on the east side of Tunnel 2. — Golden Fire (@GoldenCOFire) June 5, 2021

