Rescue crews injured while searching for missing hiker

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Pitkin County search and rescue crews were injured in a rockslide while searching for a man who has been missing since Sunday after planning to summit Capitol Peak.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s office says all people were rescued and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

SAR UPDATE: While searching for a missing climber on Capitol Peak, three MRA members were caught in a rockslide & injured. All individuals have been extricated from the field & taken to the hospital for evaluation. No additional info is available. Updates will come later. — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) August 4, 2021

They were searching for Kelly McDermett, who was last seen at the Capitol Peak parking lot at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31. McDermett planned to summit Capitol Peak early Sunday but has not been seen since, according to the Summit County Rescue Group.

McDermett was wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and possibly a red rain jacket.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds. He is 32 years old. If you have any information please contact the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office at 970-920-5310.