DENVER (KDVR) — A final decision from the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade is expected to come down in the coming weeks.

It’s one issue that could affect the upcoming primary elections.

We spoke exclusively with the two Republican U.S. Senate candidates: State Rep. Ron Hanks and businessman Joe O’Dea. Both are looking to take on Sen. Michael Bennet in November, and they have very different views on abortion rights.

Hanks said simply he is anti-abortion and his opponent is not.

“We have seen and science has proven this over time that life begins at conception,” Hanks said. “So it really comes down to murder, doesn’t it?”

O’Dea said he would ban “late-term” abortions, but that the definition would have to be debated.

“But I don’t believe in a ban early on,” O’Dea said. “That should be between a woman and her doctor.”

