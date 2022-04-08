DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered. It will be an absolutely beautiful weekend to get out and about.

Weather-wise, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:

  1. Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers– April 8-10
  2. Colorado Mineral and Fossil Spring Show– April 8-10
  3. Children’s Festival- Greeley– April 9
  4. Cascade Canyon Winter Train– through May 1
  5. Jurassic World Exhibition– through Sept. 5
  6. Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends– April 9
  7. Longmont Winter Walkabout Music Showcase– April 9
  8. Loveland Reptile Expo Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show– April 9-10
  9. International Festival– Boulder- April 10
  10. DU hockey- NCAA Championship– Watch parties April 9

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.