DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered. It will be an absolutely beautiful weekend to get out and about.
Weather-wise, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.
Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:
- Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers– April 8-10
- Colorado Mineral and Fossil Spring Show– April 8-10
- Children’s Festival- Greeley– April 9
- Cascade Canyon Winter Train– through May 1
- Jurassic World Exhibition– through Sept. 5
- Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends– April 9
- Longmont Winter Walkabout Music Showcase– April 9
- Loveland Reptile Expo Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show– April 9-10
- International Festival– Boulder- April 10
- DU hockey- NCAA Championship– Watch parties April 9
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.