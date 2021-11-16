Reports: Air tanker crash near Kruger Rock Fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a single-engine air tanker crash near the vicinity of the Kruger Rock Fire. Emergency medical services are also responding.

FOX31 is working to confirm reports from the scene. FOX31’s Michael Konopasek is at the Little Valley and Fish Creek Road area where multiple crews are searching.

A single-engine air tanker that took off shortly after 6 p.m. was operating in the vicinity of the fire and that plane is no longer showing up on radar on FlightAware.com and has not returned to the airport. FOX31 has confirmed it was the only single-engine air tanker flying Tuesday evening.

That single-engine air tanker is a CO Fire Aviation aircraft and is equipped with something called synthetic vision, allowing pilots to see terrain through smoke and clouds. Nighttime aerial drops are new to this fire season in Colorado.

The fire that sparked Tuesday morning is burning 133 acres and is 15% contained.

LCSO said 150 personnel are working the fire and additional resources have been called in. Fire crews will continue to monitor and work on the fire overnight, LCSO said.

This is a breaking story. Updates will be provided as they are received.