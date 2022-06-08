BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office are headed to Nederland to investigate a possible moose attack on Wednesday morning.

The attack reportedly happened in the West Magnolia Campground near Nederland.

“We are one of several agencies who are currently responding to an incident involving a moose near Nederland. This is an active incident and we are still gathering more information,” CPW said.

CPW spokesperson Jason Clay said there were four moose attacks involving humans in 2021, and three of those attacks involved dogs as a catalyst in those attacks.

If a moose charges you, here’s what CPW said you should do:

Run away as fast as possible

Get behind a large tree, rock or other object

If you are knocked down, get up quickly

If injured, seek immediate medical attention

Report the incident to CPW as soon as possible

“What we say sometimes is if you put your thumb out and you can cover that whole animal with your thumb then in a lot of ways you’re probably at a safe distance,” Clay shared.

Clay said moose typically respond to threats by raising their hackles on the back of their neck, licking their snout and pinning their ears back. They may bluff-charge at first, then turn back and charge aggressively, kicking and stomping the threat with their sharp hooves and powerful front leg.

