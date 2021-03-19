Colorado-native Phillip Lindsay signs with Texans

HOUSTON (KDVR) — Pro Bowl running back and Colorado-native Phillip Lindsay is heading to a new team after his first NFL stint with his hometown Broncos, sources report.
It became painfully evident as last season progressed, that Lindsay wasn’t going to ‘fit’ in the Pat Shurmur offense of the Denver Broncos. After a couple thousand-yard rushing seasons to start his career with the Broncos, the former Denver South and University of Colorado star slumped last season, one in which he missed four games due to ‘turf toe’ that affected him all season.
Made a unconditional free agent by the Broncos earlier this week, Lindsay has scored a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth $3.25M, with incentives that could add another $500,000.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal includes $1 million in guaranteed money.
Yesterday, the Broncos announced they would part ways with the Colorado-native who attended the University of Colorado where he broke the school’s record for all-purpose yards.
He signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in April of 2018.
During his rookie season with the Broncos, Lindsay had 1,037 rushing yards and nine touchdowns along with 241 receiving yards and a touchdown.