DENVER (KDVR) — A reported kidnapping on Tuesday ended up being a possible menacing with an assault incident, the Denver Police Department said.

A man and two minors were arrested after a kidnapping was reported in the 3100 block of West 25th Avenue Tuesday morning.

Kevin Clark, 21, is being held for investigation of felony menacing and two juvenile males are being held for investigation of assault, DPD said.

Police said it is believed the three involved knew each other but the circumstances behind the incident have not been reported.

The Denver district attorney’s office will determine if and what charges will be filed in the case.