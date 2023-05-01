FILE: A sign outside Campus Middle School in Greenwood Village, Colo., part of the Cherry Creek School District. (Photo: KDVR)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Cherry Creek School District is sharing resources with families after students at Campus Middle School were reportedly drawing swastikas.

A letter from principal Lissa Staal to parents said there was a Holocaust presentation on Friday, and after that is when the swastikas were drawn.

“This creates an unacceptable environment of intolerance and exclusion in our school community,” Staal said in the letter.

Staal said the school was working with the Anti-Defamation League to “interrupt these incidents of racism” in the school.

Photos posted online showed the antisemitic symbol drawn on students’ skin.

“We take matters like this very seriously and do not tolerate antisemitic or any hate-motivated actions or words,” a spokesperson for the district told FOX31 over email.

Campus Middle School will discuss this and other forms of hate speech during an already-planned No Place For Hate Awareness Week, Staal’s letter said.

“We are providing Advisory lessons around the negative impact and trauma that hate speech, antisemitism, anti-ableism and the use of racial slurs have on the overall culture of our school environment,” Staal’s letter said.