COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The U.S. Space Command‘s headquarters may no longer be moving to Alabama from Colorado Springs, according to a report obtained by NBC News.

Two U.S. officials and one U.S. defense official familiar with the discussions told NBC News that they believe the White House is laying the groundwork to halt plans on the Space Command move in part because of the state’s restrictive abortion law.

“This is all about abortion politics,” one U.S. official told NBC News.

FOX31 reached out to Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet about his thoughts on the possible halt.

“For over two years, I’ve urged the Biden Administration to reverse Trump’s politically motivated decision and keep Space Command in Colorado. This decision should be made in the interest of the national security of the United States. As I said on the Senate floor last week, reproductive freedom is important for our military readiness and national security, and it should be a factor in where we base Space Command. It’s time to finish deliberations and keep Space Command where it belongs, in Colorado,” said Bennett.

In 2021, the United States Government Accountability Office released its final report on the decision for moving Space Command from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama.

Colorado legislators said the move was “influenced by politics” as the decision was made by the Trump Administration.

The command has been temporarily housed at Peterson Air Force Base since it was re-launched in the fall of 2019. Peterson was also the home of the previous Space Command, which operated from 1985 to 2002.