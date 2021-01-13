Report: Space Command moving from Colorado Springs to Alabama

From left, Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, unfurl the U.S. Space Command flag during a ceremony to establishment of the U.S. Space Command in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Space Command will be moving from Colorado Springs to Alabama, as Huntsville has been chosen as the permanent home for the command, according to multiple reports.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey confirmed the news in a statement Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs city leaders were unable to confirm or deny the news Wednesday morning. FOX21 sister station WTNH reports the U.S. Air Force will make an official announcement at 1 p.m. MT.

The command has been temporarily housed at Peterson Air Force Base since it was re-launched in the fall of 2019. Peterson was also the home of the previous Space Command, which operated from 1985 to 2002.

In May, the Air Force announced Colorado Springs would be the provisional headquarters of the command for the next six years.

In November, the Air Force announced six finalists, including Colorado Springs and Huntsville, for the permanent home of the command.

I couldn’t be more pleased to learn that Alabama will be the new home to the United States Space Command! @US_SpaceCom @huntsvillecity @TeamRedstone @usairforce #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/IFkJgP5naI — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 13, 2021

